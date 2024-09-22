Uganda's Refugee count may hit 2 million amid funding issues | PANORAMA

The refugee population in Uganda may reach 2 million by the end of the year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees highlighted this Thursday. This comes amid growing frustration within the government’s multi-sectoral refugee response over dwindling financial resources caused by global competing priorities, such as Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the rise of right-wing governments in traditional donor countries. For a long time, the Kampala regime has received global acclaim for its benevolent refugee policy and has used it as a bargaining chip with Western donor countries. However, there is increasing concern about the country becoming a dumping ground for all and sundry.