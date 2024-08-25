Uganda’s foreign service caught in avoidable mess|PANORAMA

This week’s expulsion of Joy Ruth Acheng as Uganda’s High Commissioner in Ottawa, Canada, and earlier revelations of Ugandan diplomats operating months-long gambling activities inside the Consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, highlight Uganda’s poorly articulated diplomatic roles. These diplomatic gaffes, along with budget cuts and internal disputes over finances, have turned the country’s Foreign Service, once a preserve of the elite, into a laughable mess. More in Panorama tonight.