UGANDA - RWANDA RELATIONS: Excitement as Katuna border is set to reopen

The Rwanda Government has announced that it will reopen its frontier with Uganda, particularly at the Katuna border point, ending a three-year closure of this border. This border was closed in 2019, following escalating tensions between the two countries of Uganda and Rwanda, which then resulted in a number of negotiations between the two sides in order to manage the tension. The official statement that has been released by the foreign affairs ministry of Rwanda indicates that the border will be reopened on the 31st of this month.