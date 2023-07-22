Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo celebrates 56 years

The government has lauded the Catholic Church for its stellar contribution to the provision of quality education in the country. While leading celebrations to mark 56 years of Uganda Martyrs’ Secondary School Namugongo, John Chrysestom Muyingo noted that some of the best schools offering a round education in the country belong to the church. At this function, school headteacher Fr. Henry Kasasa revealed the school’s plans of constructing another campus of the school in order to increase its student intake.