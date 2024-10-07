Uganda marks 62 years of Independence amid reflections on democracy

This month, Uganda, as an independent nation, will be turning 62 years old. Wasswa Birigwa, a politician and businessman who has witnessed almost all the political happenings in those 62 years, says that while independence was a milestone, there have been several misses, with the most prominent one being the failure of democracy and governance. We found him at Nature’s Green Beach Resort in Busabala, Wakiso District, where he spoke to NTV Uganda about his recollections of Uganda’s independence.