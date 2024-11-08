Uganda dissolves UCDA, transfers Coffee oversight to Ministry

The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has officially been dissolved following Parliament’s passage of the National Coffee Bill on Wednesday. This legislation transfers UCDA’s responsibilities to the Ministry of Agriculture. For weeks, the bill has sparked heated debate, with some stakeholders voicing concerns that disbanding UCDA could have a damaging impact on the coffee sector. However, the government argues that this move will ultimately benefit both coffee farmers and the nation by streamlining operations and enhancing support for the coffee industry. But how will this transition unfold, and what impact will it have on Uganda’s coffee sector? We break down the details in the following report.