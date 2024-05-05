Uganda Cooperative Alliance sets UGX150bn aside to restart Coop Bank

The Uganda Cooperative Alliance Limited (UCA), an apex umbrella body of all registered cooperatives in the country, has set aside 150 billion shillings for the re-establishment of a cooperative bank. The Uganda Cooperative Alliance General Secretary, Simon Asiimwe disclosed that they are currently doing a month-long regional consultation with cooperative groups on the planned move. First opened in 1964 and closed in 1999, the revitalized bank will be headquartered in Kampala City with branches across the country.