City authorities in Jinja frustrated by unruly youths

Jinja City Council authorities are calling for action to control a group of marauding youths, who have taken to setting up kiosks in ungazetted spaces. This comes days after the youth, who profess to be supporters of President Museveni, vowed to protest actions by the city authorities. Last week, several taxi operators, who had started setting up stages along the streets, were moved back to the main taxi park.