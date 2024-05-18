Kabale trader suffers losses after shop is burnt

The Police in Kabale are investigating a fire that gutted a building there, consuming an electronic shop hence leaving a trader counting millions of shillings in losses. The Kabale Regional Police Commander, Joseph Bakaleke, says the fire broke out in the middle of the night and quickly spread out to the rest of the building, damaging a shop full of electronics and part of a boutique there, before it was extinguished. The shop, which has been trading as Moses Tayebwa Electronics, has been specializing in electric spares and accessories.