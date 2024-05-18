Insurance players seek more support for life services

Although the insurance sector has grown overall by 21.69 percent, according to the latest industry report, life insurance is still dragging. In 2022, the life division grew by 104 billion shillings compared to the 162 billion shillings of nonlife assurance, according to the 2022 Insurance Regulatory Authority market report. This slow growth in life assurance has been attributed to the knowledge gaps that exist in the industry. Liberty Assurance CEO, Mohammad Danish, says they are looking to improve the knowledge gaps in Kampala.