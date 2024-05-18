Government launches UGX 2 trillion plan for Kampala

The government has launched a five-year, UGX2 trillion Greater Kampala Metropolitan Authority Development Programme, through which it aims to improve the infrastructure and service delivery in the region. During the program launch which included giving out nine vehicles to the nine town clerks in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, the Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi explained that the World Bank-funded project would reduce pressure on services within the Central Business District by ensuring better services in the entire greater Metropolitan Area. The project is expected to see the transformation of infrastructure like roads, schools, and markets in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi districts.