Lango farmers ask for more support in oil seed growth

Oil seed farmers and local leaders in oil seed-growing regions are calling upon the central government to invest more in the local production of high quality seeds, saying that importing these seeds has left them with no savings. The call came as the farmers met with the State Minister for Agriculture, Mr. Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, in Lira district. The minister acknowledged that Uganda needs at least half a million metric tons of vegetable oil to meet the national demand but the production is only 20 percent due to lack of high-quality seeds.