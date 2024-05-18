President commends health workers for their work

President Museveni has hailed nurses and midwives across the country for saving the lives of Ugandans, saying their service cannot be taken for granted. The call came in an address, presented for him by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the International Nurses and Midwives day, which took place in Rukungiri district, under the theme “Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health”. President Museveni rallied Rukungiri residents to embrace government programs aimed at fighting poverty at the household level.