Uganda Breweries relaunches exclusive Blue club at Bulago Island

If you operate within the exclusive business community, you’ve likely seen the power of networking. Now, Uganda Breweries Ltd is aiming to capitalize on this with the relaunch of the Blue Club in Kampala after a two-year hiatus. The Blue Club brings together business leaders and industry captains to network over an exclusive drink. The relaunch event took place at Bulago Island. We have a report.