Uganda AIDS Commission calls for more awareness and funding

The Uganda AIDS Commission has expressed concern over the unacceptably high number of people living with HIV/AIDS in the country. According to the commission's report, which released a status update on the matter today, that number has reached 1.49 million, out of 31 million worldwide. Consequently, the commission is urging the government to consider increasing awareness campaigns as a measure of reducing infection rates, while also increasing the amount of money spent on treatment measures.