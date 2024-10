UBOS retracts 2024 census report over ethnic group data errors

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has retracted its recently published 2024 census report after discovering errors in the population figures for four ethnic groups: the Bakiga, the Bagisu, the Acholi, and the Langi. According to UBOS, the 2024 figures for the four tribes were mistakenly interchanged, leading to inaccurate representations of population changes.