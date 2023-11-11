Two senior UPDF officers charged with cowardice, sentenced

The Army General Court Martial, situated at Basecamp in Mogadishu, has sentenced two of its officers to lengthy terms of imprisonment, effectively ending their army careers. They were charged with cowardice in action following the attack on a UPDF camp at Bulo Marer in Somalia, an incident that resulted in 54 casualties. The 58-year-old Maj John Steven Oluka and the 49-year-old Maj Zadock Abor were both found guilty of cowardice in action, a violation of section 120 (1) (2) (a) of the UPDF Act of 2005. Additionally, Maj John Steven Oluka faced another count of offenses by a person in command when in action, in contravention of section 128 (1) (b) of the UPDF Act of 2005. Furthermore, four other non-commissioned officers received varying sentences for their failure to protect war materials, as outlined in section 122 (1) (2) (g) of the UPDF Act 2005.