Two charged in Joan Kagezi murder case

Police officers Nickson Agasirwe and police informer Abdul Noor Ssemujju, alias Minaana, have been brought before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court. The two are accused of killing former prosecutor Joan Kagezi. Nakawa Court Grade One Magistrate Daphine Ayebare has ruled that the suspects are capable of understanding the court proceedings and the charges brought against them. Minaana had asked the court to halt the trial on the grounds that he was tortured.