Tusker Lite Mountain Rwenzori Marathon rally Old Students of Namilyango college

Organisers of the Tusker Lite Mountain Rwenzori Marathon have carried out an activation that rallied up the Old Students of Namilyango college through the NGO League to register and participate in the highly anticipated marathon scheduled for 24th of this month. As the marathon draws closer, the organizers say that thousands of runners from over 23 countries including elite runners have registered for the upcoming marathon.