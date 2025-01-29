Tshisekedi withdraws from Rwanda-DRC peace talks

A highly anticipated peace meeting between the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo is now in doubt, as reports from Kinshasa indicate that President Félix Tshisekedi will not attend the talks convened by Kenyan President William Ruto. Earlier this week, Ruto announced that both leaders had agreed to participate in discussions aimed at addressing the escalating violence in eastern the Democratic Republic of Congo, following the fall of Goma to M23 rebel fighters. However, Tshisekedi’s apparent withdrawal from the meeting casts uncertainty over the prospects for immediate diplomatic engagement and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.