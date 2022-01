Truck drivers agree to move after EAC deal

Transit trucks have resumed crossing at the Kenya Uganda Busia border, a day after they went on strike over Covid-19 protocols. Business at the border became operational despite the clogging of trucks at the Malaba border post with the drivers' strike on its 10th day. The snarl-up of an estimated 4,500 trucks stretches some 60 kilometres on Malaba route into Kenya and 20 on the Busia-Kisumu highway.