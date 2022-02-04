TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: Two dead as truck and car end up in a swamp

Two people have been confirmed dead following an accident in Kibukuta swamp in Buwama Town Council along the Kampala-Masaka highway, early this morning. According to witnesses, the two deceased, a man and a woman, were coming from Kampala. Their vehicle, which was reportedly travelling at high speed, was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it encountered a Sinotruck tipper carrying sand from Lwera. The Pajero then collided with the sinotruck, went off the road, ending up in the swamp. The truck, which was also traveling at high speed, ended up in the swamp, drowning the Pajero. The accident then led to a massive traffic jam, only alleviated when police intervened.