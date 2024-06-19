Traders’ meeting with Museveni pushed to July 31

The leadership of Kampala City Traders is set to meet in Kampala this afternoon to forge a way forward following their engagement with President Museveni last evening at State House Entebbe.The President was expected to meet traders at Kololo tomorrow over their concerns ranging from the EFRIS, taxes, and tax penalties. The meeting with the head of State has, however, been pushed to July 31st. Last month, traders closed shops in various parts of the country.