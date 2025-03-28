Traders demand clarity on taxes collected by URA

Members of the Uganda National Traders' Alliance are calling on the government to sensitize traders on taxable commodities and the importance of paying taxes to reduce conflicts with tax collectors. The traders say the Uganda Revenue Authority has been collecting unclear taxes from small businesses, and they need clear information about payable taxes. The call came during the Uganda National Traders' Alliance leaders' country tour, which started in the Rwenzori region. Traders in Fort Portal and Kasese called for more tax sensitization, citing a lack of knowledge about the taxes they pay.