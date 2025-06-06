Prince Nakibinge urges peaceful 2026 polls, release of political prisoners

Calls for peaceful elections in 2026 and the release of all political prisoners dominated Eid Ad huha prayers at Kibuli Mosque. The titular head of the Muslim faith in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, joined in by challenging the President to follow up his recent apology to Ugandans by releasing all political prisoners and correcting all mistakes committed by his government. The call came as Muslims gathered at his residence in Kibuli for Eid El Adha prayers today, from where Benjamin Jumbe takes up the story.