Mufti Mubaje warns against politics in mosques

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaje, has warned Muslim leaders against using mosques and religious functions for political gain, stating that worship centres should be used for preaching the words of Allah. Sheikh Mubaje has also called on the government to take action against the Uganda Hajj Bureau, which he says improperly sold visas to government-sponsored Muslims heading to Mecca. The calls came as he presided over the Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, from where Juma Kiirya reports.