Five sextuplets discharged in Mbarara, one passes away

Five of the sextuplets born to a couple in Mbarara on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, have been discharged from Holy Innocents Children's Hospital as they continue their growth trajectory. The facility discharged five children, who are said to be in good health. However, the sixth, the last born, passed away three weeks ago, having been born with breathing difficulties.