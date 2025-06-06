Mbale Industrial Park invests $7 Billion in waste management

Each year, Uganda generates millions of tons of industrial waste, a portion of which ends up in the environment and causes significant damage. Some companies and industrial complexes have developed sustainable methods to manage this waste. Tonight, we explore Mbale Industrial Park, which houses more than twenty factories, including those that process heavy chemicals and electronic waste. The park has invested over seven billion dollars in waste management. Betty Ndagire reports.