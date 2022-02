Tracking Diplock Segawa’s music journey

He has been singing for the last 50 years and is still going stronger. Diplock Segawa is a local musician that has sang about the Rwandan genocide in 1994 and the extrajudicial killings in the early 80s in Uganda among other issues. He has lived in the UK, performed at African festivals in various countries abroad. He spoke to Sudhir Byaruhanga about his music journey and shared how his songs have impacted society.