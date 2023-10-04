Tour operators demand forensic audit following UWA fraud revelations

Tour operators in Uganda are demanding a forensic audit into the issuance of fake gorilla permits and other services offered by the Uganda Wildlife Authority. This comes in the wake of revelations, in a leaked internal audit report by the Uganda Wildlife Authority, indicating that the country lost billions of shillings in the suspected fraud. The Tour Operators Association is now willing to cooperate with the authorities investigating the matter as Benjamin Jumbe reports