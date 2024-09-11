Tooro set for King Oyo's 29th coronation anniversary

Tomorrow, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru will celebrate the 29th anniversary of his coronation at an event that will be held at the Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal. In preparation for the coronation anniversary, King Oyo performed several cultural rituals today. According to the Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister, Stephen Kiyingi Amooti, this year's celebration theme centers on promoting tourism in Uganda and Tooro. King Oyo has extended invitations to numerous visitors from both abroad and within the country, encouraging them to visit Kibale National Park following the event.