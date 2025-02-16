Tooro’s new premier asks government to act on 2019 deal

On Friday, Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV appointed Armstrong Calvin Rwomiire as the new kingdom premier, replacing Stephen Kiyingi, who has served for three years. This followed a Tooro kingdom legislature meeting known as the Orukurato. In this meeting, kingdom leaders were tasked to consider among other demands, the return of kingdom properties, which are still in the hands of the central government despite an MoU between President Museveni and Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru on 20th Aug 2019.