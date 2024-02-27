Three judges camp in Mbale to handle 25 criminal cases

The deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has opened the criminal session of Court of Appeal at Mbale High Court. The session will enable three judges handle and dispose off 25 cases. The Justices are Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Christopher Gashirabake and Oscar Kihika. While opening the session, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera revealed that there’s still need to increase the number of judicial officers so that justice can be dispensed to those who need it. Buteera also wants investigations to be expeditiously concluded to reduce case backlog. Mbale high Court has backlog of over 3,000 cases.