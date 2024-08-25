Thousands join Rotary cancer run to raise funds, awareness

Thousands and thousands of runners have this morning thronged the UMA Grounds in Lugogo where they have been flagged off for the 13th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run. Save for keeping their bodies fit, runners are determined to make sure that Cancer is kicked out of Uganda through sensitization as well as contributing to setting up the standard facilities for cancer patients at Nsambya Hospital, which according to organizers is targeted to be completed by 2027.