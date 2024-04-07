Thousands join Kabaka's birthday run [2024] to stem HIV&AIDs

The 11th Edition of Kabaka’s Birthday run has attracted thousands of enthusiasts to this palace in Bulange Mengo, where thousands of people participated. During this run, the government has been put to task to improve health systems in the country through better systems and timely remuneration of health workers. The run has been under the theme of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. In the absence of the Kabaka, his sister, Nnaalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga was the chief runner, accompanied by other dignitaries.