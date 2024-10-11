The missing Indian chef :Kampala police say they now have three in custody

Days after we reported about a missing Chef, of Indian origin Chef Mukesh Menaria, who was reported missing, the Police now report that they are holding a one William Mugisha. The said Mugisha reportedly drove Chef Mukesh Menaria and two other kidnappers to Tanzania through Mutukula border point. Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke says the police are looking for two other people who were in the vehicle with Mugisha. Rusoke adds that the Tanzanian authorities have declined to hand over chef Menaria to the Ugandan police as he is also facing charges, which his bosses reported to police. SUDHIR BYARUHANGA has more in this report.