Teacher Agasiru’s journey from vendor to musician

English theologian Thomas Draxe once said that one man’s meat is another man’s poison. This adage rings true for Harriet Agasiru, a Ugandan teacher who has found her singing voice amidst the gloom of the prolonged shut down of schools in the country. From hawking and selling plantain by the roadside to becoming a recording artist, Agasiru is the Phoenix that has risen from the ashes of the covid-19 pandemic's punishing effect on the country's education sector, and in this story, Joyce Nakato brings you her story.