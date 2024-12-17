Syrian Consul expects democracy and term limits after Assad's fall

Dr. Tamouth Moustafa, the Syrian consul to Uganda, has said he expects the current regime to bring democracy and term limits for the next president of Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad on December 7, 2024. Dr. Moustafa, who has been in Uganda for 15 years, stated that the 54-year-old Assad regime had stripped Syrians of their fundamental rights. Anyone who spoke out against the regime was targeted and severely punished. NTV’s Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to the Syrian consul in part one of the interview.