Swiss govt launches $2.5M Initiative to boost agriculture in Uganda

The Swiss government, through its development agency, has unveiled a 2.5 million Swiss franc initiative, equivalent to approximately 10 billion Ugandan shillings, aimed at boosting agricultural value addition and enhancing climate change resilience among farmers in Western and Eastern Uganda. The program is expected to drive economic growth in the agricultural sector by equipping farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to adapt to climate challenges and increase the value of their produce, making it more competitive in local and international markets.