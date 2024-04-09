Suspects arrested over stolen Shs115 million from hardware

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested over charges of robbing 115 million from a female hardware attendant who was on her way to the bank with the money. Police intercepted the suspects at Nalya, Kira Municipality, after a shootout in which one of the suspects was injured. The robbers, who were traveling in a Toyota Noah vehicle, had trailed the female hardware shop attendant from Lungujja, Lubaga Division, before abducting her and driving all the way to Kiwanga, Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, where they abandoned her. A group of boda boda riders gave chase before being joined by the police, who eventually cornered them at Naalya.