State ordered to hand Katanga murder case evidence to defense lawyers

High Court Judge Isaac Muwata has ordered the prosecution in the murder case of the late businessman Henry Katanga to give raw evidence to the lawyers of the five accused persons. The ruling came after defense lawyers asked the court to discontinue the testimony of Enock Kanene, a cyber crimes expert from the police, on grounds that he lacked a court order, permitting him to extract evidence from the phones of the suspects, as well as the CCTV footage, which was obtained from the home of the deceased.