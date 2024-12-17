Stakeholders urge government to fund solid waste management solutions

Stakeholders have urged the government to create a solid waste management fund to empower cities and municipalities in addressing their waste management challenges. During a recent engagement organized by Public Service International, mayors acknowledged their struggles with inadequate waste management resources and advocated for a ban on plastics, alongside initiatives promoting biodegradable alternatives. With organic waste accounting for a staggering 80% of Uganda's daily generation of over 8,000 tons, there is a strong push for innovative solutions that transform waste into valuable products such as fertilizer and energy.