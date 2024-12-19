Stakeholders flag data protection breaches

Uganda Revenue Authority is set to acquire the personal details of all customers of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation to identify and register people who have not been paying taxes. Whereas some members of the public are concerned about this plan by the two state agencies, legal minds argue that it is lawful for National Water and Sewerage Corporation to share details of their customers with URA. However, as DANIEL KIBET reports, the water agency must meet specific requirements before sharing information of their clients with a third party.