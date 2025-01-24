Ssemakadde vows to block judicial review case

The president of the Uganda Law Society, Isaac Ssemakadde, says he will not allow proceedings on the judicial review case concerning the expulsion of Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka to go on without his affidavit. This came after court last week overruled Ssemakadde's request to add the Attorney General as a party to a case in which two members of the Uganda Law Society challenged in court Ssemakadde's decision to expel the Attorney General, the Solicitor General, and their representatives from the society. DANIEL KIBET reports that Ssemakadde and the Uganda Law Society are planning to appeal the court's ruling that was delivered on Friday last week by Justice Esther Nambayo of the Civil Division of the High Court.