Sr Smoyit dedicated to help needy children

Sr Immaculate Ruth Amoyit, has dedicated her life to looking after vulnerable children of different disabilities. After going through the same challenges over the last six years, she made a promise to God to spend her life looking after vulnerable children. However, it has not been a smooth journey as Amoyit, who currently looks after 45 vulnerable children, struggles to keep a smile on the faces of the children grappling with various disabilities. So, over the weekend, well-wishers gathered to support these children.