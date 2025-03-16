Speaker Anita Among urges female leaders to balance roles at home

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has challenged high-ranking female officers to continue playing their roles in their homes without allowing their positions or status to overshadow the moral fabric of the family. The Speaker made the remarks while attending a wedding for the son of the president of Dott Services Uganda Ltd, one of the main road-making firms in Uganda. While addressing the gathering at Speke Hotel Munyonyo, Venu Rao, the president of Dott Services, called for continued good leadership, which is meant to create opportunities for others.