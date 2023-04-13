Speaker Among returns 500 iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub-region

A team from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among have delivered a consignment of iron sheets to the stores of the Office of Prime Minister at Namanve. However, they were yet to be received by the OPM personnel at the stores more than three hours after they arrived. The iron sheets are for the replacement of 500 pieces that had been handed over to Among from what was procured for vulnerable people in the Karamoja sub-region and which matter has raised a lot of controversies.