Speaker Among calls for unity in NRM Lwengo conflict

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has intervened in a brewing electoral conflict within the NRM in Lwengo, calling on residents to elect MP Muhammad Ssentayi for the Bukoto West seat. She also asked the party district chairperson, Ibrahim Kitatta, to remain instead of running against Ssentayi, stating that this was the only way to advance the district’s interests. Until this meeting, Ssentayi and Kitatta were vying for the Bukoto West seat and had been seen confronting each other physically a couple of times in public. Among’s call came as the NRM held a rally at Kyazanga Town Council grounds, where MPs continued the Buganda for Museveni campaign.