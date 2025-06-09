PFF begins distributing nomination forms for 2026 elections

Following its recent gazettement as an official political party last week, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party has started distributing expression of interest forms today to those seeking public office in the 2026 elections. These forms will be provided electronically for candidates to access and download through their district leaders. Although some members had already begun campaigning by putting up posters before the gazettement, the PFF has cautioned these members not to assume that they are party flag bearers and to wait for the party’s structures to function as per their constitution.