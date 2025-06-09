Museveni vows justice for unpaid Heroes

President Museveni has praised the fighters who helped bring the NRM government to power and promised to monitor the issue of compensation, including for those who served in the military. This comes after it was discovered that some individuals in the armed forces, national service, and other sectors have not yet received their pensions. Presiding over Heroes' Day celebrations in Lyantonde, the President vowed to ensure that the deserving heroes receive their compensation as a sign of appreciation for their services to Uganda. He also pledged to investigate where the money allocated to the heroes had disappeared to and punish those responsible for misusing the funds.